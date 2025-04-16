Invesco Ltd. Sells 335,992 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $9,363,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vontier by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vontier by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 209,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

