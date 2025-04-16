Invesco Ltd. Sells 59,228 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.31% of New Fortress Energy worth $49,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

