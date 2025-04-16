Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Call Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,584 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 6,743 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

