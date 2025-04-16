Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

