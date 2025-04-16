JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.30. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.