JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 71,656 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in South Plains Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $184,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,501,114.80. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 486,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,421. This trade represents a 25.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,061 shares of company stock worth $1,493,613. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

SPFI has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

