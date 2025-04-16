JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) to Underperform

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.30.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightspeed Commerce

LSPD stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.08.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$353,527.08. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total value of C$78,022.35. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.