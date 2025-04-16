JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $45.12.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,852 shares of company stock worth $787,137 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Sweetgreen in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

