JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Acquires £11,150 in Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 5,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,756.48).

Nicholas Bannerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,756.48).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.47. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 287 ($3.80). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.34.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.51%.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

