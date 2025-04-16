Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

KMT stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,573,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

