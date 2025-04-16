Kenneth Ernest Davy Acquires 25,000 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ernest Davy bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £58,250 ($77,091.05).

Kenneth Ernest Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Ernest Davy purchased 100,000 shares of Fintel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £227,000 ($300,423.50).

Fintel Stock Down 2.1 %

LON FNTL opened at GBX 234 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.17. Fintel Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329 ($4.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fintel Increases Dividend

Fintel ( LON:FNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Fintel Plc will post 13.91258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fintel’s payout ratio is 71.73%.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

