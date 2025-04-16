Kerry Porritt Sells 13,756 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.48), for a total transaction of £192,033.76 ($254,147.38).

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,357.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,457.03. Keller Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,024 ($13.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,704 ($22.55).

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current year.

Keller Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.10 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.77%.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

