Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Trading Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.24. 58,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 269,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMTS. Bank of America started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

