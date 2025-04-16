KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

