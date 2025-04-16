Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knife River by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knife River by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knife River by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Knife River by 36.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

KNF stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

