Kooth (LON:KOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.68) target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of KOO opened at GBX 153 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £56.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.01.

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current year.

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

