Kooth (LON:KOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.68) target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current year.
Kooth Company Profile
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
