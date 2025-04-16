LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $41,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Up 2.1 %

LendingClub stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $233,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,821,731.84. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,471.84. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,120. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LC

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.