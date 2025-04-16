Li Bang International Corporation Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:LBGJ)

Li Bang International’s (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 21st. Li Bang International had issued 1,520,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $6,080,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Li Bang International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Li Bang International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Li Bang International stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Li Bang International has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Bang International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBGJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Li Bang International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Bang International in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Bang International during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000.

Li Bang International Company Profile

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance.

