Li Bang International Corporation Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:LBGJ)

Li Bang International’s (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 21st. Li Bang International had issued 1,520,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $6,080,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Li Bang International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Li Bang International Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Li Bang International stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Li Bang International has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Bang International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBGJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Li Bang International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Bang International in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Bang International during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000.
Li Bang International Company Profile
Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Li Bang International
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Li Bang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Bang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.