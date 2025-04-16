Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Lincoln National worth $50,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315,398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

NYSE LNC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

