Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 330 ($4.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

LIO opened at GBX 332 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.90. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 301.50 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £209.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.29), for a total transaction of £84,564 ($111,916.36). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £15,301.91 ($20,251.34). 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

