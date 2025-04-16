Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $389.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $389.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.72.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

LULU stock opened at $255.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.