Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Increased to Buy at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$42.00. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total transaction of C$3,675,732.13. Insiders sold a total of 133,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.
Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.
