MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.77 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

