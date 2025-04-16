Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 21,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 229,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lions Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 347,144 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 530,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $8,221,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $6,888,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $523.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

