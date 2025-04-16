MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

MNKD stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.22. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

