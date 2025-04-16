Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 104,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 432,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

