Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Mazda Motor stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

