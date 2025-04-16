Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on MZDAY
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mazda Motor
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.