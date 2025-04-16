MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $13.79. MEG Energy shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 217,022 shares.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

