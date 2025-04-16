Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Metallus worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Metallus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

