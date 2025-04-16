MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $37,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 516,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.7 %

MLKN opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.