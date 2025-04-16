MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 97.6% in March

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

