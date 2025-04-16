Mizuho Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

SHOP stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

