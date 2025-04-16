Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Monro by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

