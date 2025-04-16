Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Barbara Powley Purchases 13,500 Shares

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,615.93).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

LON MTU opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 85.76 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a market cap of £157.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

