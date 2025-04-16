Morgan Stanley Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after purchasing an additional 348,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

