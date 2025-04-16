Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

