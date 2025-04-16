National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:CSH Q1 Earnings

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSH. BMO Capital Markets raised Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

