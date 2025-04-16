National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:FCR Q1 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.

