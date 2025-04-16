National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:SVI Q1 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SVI has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.47.

TSE SVI opened at C$3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.05. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is presently -7.28%.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,742.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,200 shares of company stock valued at $336,629. 38.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

