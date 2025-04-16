National Bankshares Downgrades Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) to Sector Perform

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.40.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
