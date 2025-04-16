National Bankshares Downgrades Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) to Sector Perform

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$9.92 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The firm has a market cap of C$486.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.