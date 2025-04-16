Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NGS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

