Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $30.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nebius Group traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 3,238,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,786,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.54.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
