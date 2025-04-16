Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Beam Global Price Performance
NASDAQ BEEM opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.68.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global
Beam Global Company Profile
Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
