Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Beam Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.