Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $6.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neogen traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40. 3,917,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,549,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on Neogen
Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neogen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.57.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neogen
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.