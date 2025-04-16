Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” Rating by National Bankshares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.75. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.22.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,934.40. 32.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

