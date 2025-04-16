NIOX Group’s (NIOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON NIOX opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.96. NIOX Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.06).

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%. Research analysts predict that NIOX Group will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms bought 127,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,196.32 ($13,494.34). Company insiders own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

