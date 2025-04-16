Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NU were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NU by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. UBS Group lowered their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

