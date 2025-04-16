Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $137.32 and last traded at $129.67, with a volume of 212340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.03.

Specifically, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,887.28. This represents a 25.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nutex Health Trading Up 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nutex Health by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

