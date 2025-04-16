Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 618,364 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 167,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

