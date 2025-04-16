OFG Bancorp (OFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

